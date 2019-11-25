Take A Break From The Snarls By Heading To This Peaceful Hilly Getaway

Kotappakonda Trikutaparvattam, is a three peaked hill located 50 kilometres on the outskirts of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Originally known as Kondakavuru, the place is more than just a religious destination with three temples, as it offers panoramic views of majestic hills in every direction. The locals believe, that the three hills can be seen distinctively from a distance from any direction.

Visitors must climb a mighty 1000 steps to reach the main temple at 1500 ft. The atmosphere turns serene and peaceful once you’re on the top. The main attractions include the Abisheka mantapam, the Vishnu statue and the range of greeny hills surrounding the temple. No crows can be seen atop Trikutaparvattam, which according to an ancient myth, is due to the curse by an unknown devotee!

Another nearby attraction is the Guthikonda Cave, located near Guntur. This natural cave is located amidst dense forest and is said to be the location used by rishis for meditation for centuries. Catch those serene vibes and historic feels in these caves and escape the busy urban snarls.

Well connected via train and road, Guntur is easily accessible from Chennai and many cities in the South. Regular RTC buses from Guntur or private vehicles can be hired to reach Kotappakonda Trikutaparvattam. The nearest accommodation while visiting the three peaked hill is found at Guntur, with hotel rooms starting at INR 1000 per night.

