Besant Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Besant Nagar

Kitchen Supplies
image - Essential Traditions By Kayal
Kitchen Supplies

Essential Traditions By Kayal

This Cookware Store Will Make You Touch Base With Your Roots And Switch To Sustainable Living!
Besant Nagar
Boutiques
image - Jeeni
Boutiques

Jeeni

Genie Out Of The Lamp! This Boutique In Besant Nagar Looks As Magical As The Bridal Dresses They Create
Besant Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Kurtos Madras
Dessert Parlours

Kurtos Madras

This Pretty Pastel Cafe In Besant Nagar Is All About Hungarian Street Snacks
Besant Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Casual Joint
Clothing Stores

Casual Joint

Max Up Your Style Without Parting With Your Savings Much At This Clothing Joint!
Besant Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Great Wall
Casual Dining

Great Wall

Looking For Awesome Chinese Food On A Budget? Head To This Little Restaurant At Besant Nagar
Besant Nagar
Cafes
image - ATTE - Glocal Cafe
Cafes

ATTE - Glocal Cafe

This Café Is Pet Friendly & Pocket Friendly!
Besant Nagar
Gaming Zone
image - Bouncy House
Gaming Zone

Bouncy House

From Rock-Climbing To Thematic Play Zones, This Play Center Defines Ultimate Fun For Kids!
Besant Nagar
Accessories
image - Dora Bag Mall
Accessories

Dora Bag Mall

Hand-Crafted Shell Wallets To Ethnic Jhola: Bag 'Em All At This Store
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen

Nom Nom on Yummy Momos At This Cozy Cafe In Besant Nagar!
Besant Nagar
Cafes
image - Patina
Cafes

Patina

Jhalmuri, Okra Fries & Parle G Cheesecake With Kheer: Have You Been To This New Indian Diner?
Besant Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Valentina By Adrika
Clothing Stores

Valentina By Adrika

From Bridal Blouses To Padded Tops For Breast Cancer Survivors, This Designer Is Winning Our Hearts At Different Levels!
Besant Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - 99 Pancakes
Dessert Parlours

99 Pancakes

Smooth, Soft, And Fluffy - The Pancakes From This Store Are Divine!
Besant Nagar
Other
image - Besant Nagar Bus Depot
Other

Besant Nagar Bus Depot

Rent Bicycles For Just INR 10 Per Hour At Besant Nagar & Ride Around The City
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Milkshake & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

Milkshake & Co.

Shake It Up: These Milkshakes Bring All The Boys And Girls To Their Yard And You Will Love It
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
image - The Kandyan
Casual Dining

The Kandyan

Love Authentic Sri Lankan Food? Pop By This Besant Nagar Restaurant
Besant Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Cane 4 U
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Cane 4 U

Quench Your Thirst This Summer With Sugar Cane Juice From This Store
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Love At First Bite
Fast Food Restaurants

Love At First Bite

Eat Healthy Food Or Customise Your Meal With The Former Mr India
Besant Nagar
Department Stores
image - Earth Story
Department Stores

Earth Story

Chennai's First Vegan Store Has A New Address & We'll Tell You Where!
Besant Nagar
Food Trucks
image - The Tickle Truck
Food Trucks

The Tickle Truck

Spicy Buttermilk On A Stick? This Cute Food Truck By The Beach Serves Crazy Popsicles!
Besant Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Besant Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE