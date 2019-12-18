Explore
Besant Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Besant Nagar
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Gaming Zone
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Bars
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Essential Traditions By Kayal
This Cookware Store Will Make You Touch Base With Your Roots And Switch To Sustainable Living!
Besant Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Jeeni
Genie Out Of The Lamp! This Boutique In Besant Nagar Looks As Magical As The Bridal Dresses They Create
Besant Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Kurtos Madras
This Pretty Pastel Cafe In Besant Nagar Is All About Hungarian Street Snacks
Besant Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Casual Joint
Max Up Your Style Without Parting With Your Savings Much At This Clothing Joint!
Besant Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Great Wall
Looking For Awesome Chinese Food On A Budget? Head To This Little Restaurant At Besant Nagar
Besant Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
ATTE - Glocal Cafe
This Café Is Pet Friendly & Pocket Friendly!
Besant Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Bouncy House
From Rock-Climbing To Thematic Play Zones, This Play Center Defines Ultimate Fun For Kids!
Besant Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Dora Bag Mall
Hand-Crafted Shell Wallets To Ethnic Jhola: Bag 'Em All At This Store
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen
Nom Nom on Yummy Momos At This Cozy Cafe In Besant Nagar!
Besant Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Patina
Jhalmuri, Okra Fries & Parle G Cheesecake With Kheer: Have You Been To This New Indian Diner?
Besant Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Valentina By Adrika
From Bridal Blouses To Padded Tops For Breast Cancer Survivors, This Designer Is Winning Our Hearts At Different Levels!
Besant Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
99 Pancakes
Smooth, Soft, And Fluffy - The Pancakes From This Store Are Divine!
Besant Nagar
Other
Other
Besant Nagar Bus Depot
Rent Bicycles For Just INR 10 Per Hour At Besant Nagar & Ride Around The City
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Milkshake & Co.
Shake It Up: These Milkshakes Bring All The Boys And Girls To Their Yard And You Will Love It
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Kandyan
Love Authentic Sri Lankan Food? Pop By This Besant Nagar Restaurant
Besant Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cane 4 U
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cane 4 U
Quench Your Thirst This Summer With Sugar Cane Juice From This Store
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Love At First Bite
Eat Healthy Food Or Customise Your Meal With The Former Mr India
Besant Nagar
Department Stores
Department Stores
Earth Story
Chennai's First Vegan Store Has A New Address & We'll Tell You Where!
Besant Nagar
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Tickle Truck
Spicy Buttermilk On A Stick? This Cute Food Truck By The Beach Serves Crazy Popsicles!
Besant Nagar
