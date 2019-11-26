Tired of working-out indoors or running on a treadmill? We get it. There’s nothing like fresh air while you sweat it out sometimes. If you plan to take your workout outdoors, check out these offbeat places around the city, to pack your shoes and burn some calories.
Offbeat Places To Check Out For Outdoor Workouts
Tired of working-out indoors or running on a treadmill? We get it. There’s nothing like fresh air while you sweat it out sometimes. If you plan to take your workout outdoors, check out these offbeat places around the city, to pack your shoes and burn some calories.
Boat Club Road
If you’re looking for a tranquil place for a jog, head straight to Boat Club Road. With close to no traffic or pollution, Boat Club has interconnecting roads that are regularly used by joggers. Located in-between R.A. Puram and Alwarpet, this luxe area puts your endurance to the test, as you run/walk around the tree-covered roads without any distractions.
Marina Beach
With the sight of the sunrise on your side, this might be the most preferred location for an early morning jog/walk. A run on the 3-kilometre stretch, from the Lighthouse to the Worker’s Statue, either on the pathway, the inner road or even on the shore, will surely be a workout that comes with an experience. One of the perks of living near a beach, right?
IIT Madras
This 600-acre, tree-filled campus in the city, with its rich animal and bird life, is a must-try location for a jog! The campus is a haven for people who love coexisting with nature. A lap around the campus brings us close to over 300 different species of plants, many different trees and insects. Not to forget the deer and numerous types of birds. Make sure you obtain a walker’s pass to take a break from the snarls and chaos while you train.
Kalivanar Bridge
Located at the footsteps of Watson’s and The Residency in T. Nagar, this flyover is an 'unofficial Chennaite' place for a jog/walk. The inclination puts your calves to test as you lap up and down the bridge. Remember to head there early mornings to avoid the traffic and have the company of other joggers.
Anna University
Anna University's Guindy campus is a shaded haven, with a 2.5 km loop road which is well away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The University ground has a fixed track for sprints and running, mostly used by University athletes. Simply stroll around the calm, quiet roads during the weekends or after class hours. Or join professional athletes for a run and push your limits.
Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments (0)