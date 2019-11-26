Offbeat Places To Check Out For Outdoor Workouts

Anna University's Guindy campus is a shaded haven, with a 2.5 km loop road which is well away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The University ground has a fixed track for sprints and running, mostly used by University athletes. Simply stroll around the calm, quiet roads during the weekends or after class hours. Or join professional athletes for a run and push your limits.

