Learn How To Do The Flying Side Kick And The 360 Spinning Kick At This State-Of-The-Art Dojo!

With over 15 years of experience in Taekwondo, Instructors Kartikeyan and Nithin are committed to give the best training for their students at The Taekwon Dojang in Alwarpet. Individual attention is given to different aspects of the martial-art such as basic knowledge, implementation, basic and advance forms, competitive sparring, physical fitness and self-defense.

Four classes in a week are scheduled from Monday to Friday, for students of ages 10 and above. Each day focuses on one particular training, in order to achieve an optimal results for the students. The Taekwon Dojang also offers two days of ‘Free Training’ on Fridays and Saturdays, when students are allowed to use the space for workout.

Safety is of top importance at the establishment, as the entire class is matted, air-conditioned and well equipped with heavy bags, kicking bags, hand-held kicking targets, weights and a pull-up bar. Music systems are installed to motivate and encourage the students while training. The Taekwon Dojang allows students to take part in Taekwondo championships and tournaments across country and the team has been achieving top results.