Eat To Your Hearts Content At Citi Centre Mall's Food Court Which Has A Rooftop Seating Too!

The best thing after a sweet shopping time is to lounge back and eat how much ever you wish for. With multiple stalls side by side and a humongous space for seating, food courts are our favourite, and the one in Chennai Citi Centre Mall seems to have all our attention at the moment. Called The Marina food court, this place is located on the third floor of this Mylapore mall and offers not only great food options but also city views.

As you come up the elevator to the floor, you will be greeted with the golden lit signboard of 'The Marina' and surrounding that are the stalls serving continental, Chinese, streets eats and desserts. Let's start with the first store located right in front of the elevator, that is, Keventers. Oreo Mix or Coffee Indulgence, you choose your milky shakes to start your food haul. Right beside that is Yali Biryani serving you some aromatic Mughal style delicacies and tandoor items.

If you are craving for some Asian food, The Marina has Yue Mee which serves Indo-Chinese delights right from fried rice and Hakka Noodles to honey crispy potato, garlic chicken, fried lotus stem and more. If you like your traditional healthy eats, then there is Little Idli is right beside Yue Mee serving steaming hot dosas and idlis. They even have idiyappam, podi idli and buttery masala dosas.

For some meaty chops and kebabs, look no further than Keracho. They have shawarma and parottas as well. Chat lovers can head to Chat Corner. You can even gorge on some cheesy chows and steaming momos at Kapao Dos, which has an outlet on the rooftop area too where they offer interesting combos and ice creams. The Marina also has Ruchulu which offers authentic, Telugu cuisine. If you are looking for some cheesy pizzas, then Chicago Pizza is your option! Lastly, you can end your meal with some handcrafted ice creams at Celebrations.

Chennai Citi Centre also has a rooftop place with a beach view! You can carry your plates and head for a breezy, chill time there.