Couples! Live Your Date Night To The Fullest With This List Of Top Romantic Restaurants In Chennai

The vibe here is totally Mediterranean and will make you feel like you’re on a romantic holiday in the Greek Isles. Although they have a great rustic indoor seating, we recommend you go for the outdoor cabana-style setting which is on the rooftop and perfect to catch the sunset. As for the menu, you can find flavours from Greece, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, and Lebanon, which you can gorge on while sitting by the poolside to dial up the romance factor. They even offer packages with a three-course or five-course menu along with two glasses of wine (complimentary).

