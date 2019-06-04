Unique Experiences In Chennai You Must Sign Up For Right Now!

Chennai attracts the famous Olive Ridley turtles between January and April every year and has an active network working towards conserving these beautiful species. By participating in turtle walks, you not only get to connect with nature but can also get a chance to contribute towards protecting these creatures. The process involves collecting turtle eggs, relocating them to a safe place and also watching as the baby turtles are set free into the ocean, all for no money whatsoever. Pretty cool, right?