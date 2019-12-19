You Are Not A True Blue Chennaite If You Haven't Been To This Theatre In Chromepet

Want to know if a movie is a hit or a miss, then head straight to Vettri Theatre in Chromepet. Since its inauguration in 1973, Vettri Theatre has seen some of the best and worst movies from Kollywood. Ask any Vijay/Rajinikanth/Kamal/Ajith fan, and they will tell you that the best experience of watching a film is not in the PVRs or Sathyams, but at Vettri Theatre. Just like Bollywood, our film industry is also known to release the films on festival days/ holidays. If you step here on a Diwali or a Pongal, the atmosphere is absolutely different and is a kick in itself.

Ask any Vijay fan, what they’re doing on release days when the actor’s most awaited movies hit screens and you would get only one answer. Most of them would actually leave behind all the festivities and head to the theatres instead. Well, that’s where the real festivities begin for most Chennai fans. With 10,000 wala crackers (apparently India’s longest firecracker chain, which can be found in Chennai) and chants from outside the gates, the experience is unbelievable. The fan fest gets bigger and better with every dance move and every action sequence Vijay indulges on screen.

This is where all those Mersal Diwali references actually come to life. You also find life-size banners of these actors and milk abishekam happening with fans becoming emotional as well. The ticket prices at Vettri Theatres start at just INR 110. The last shows start as late as 10:30 pm. So don’t forget to get yourselves those 4.30 am show tickets and tick off something insane from the bucket list.

