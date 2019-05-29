Peacock Wooden Clocks And Must-Have Gift Boxes, Perk Up Your Home With Merch From This Store

You can stare at these beautiful items forever, and why wouldn’t you if you were surrounded by bags, candle holders, and jewellery holders that are much beautiful? Wedtree has some must-have home decor products, perfect for this wedding season!

As for bags, they have handbags, clutches and purses, potli bags, sling bags, and shoulder bags. These bags have zari, glitter, and come in the brightest colours in brocade prints. Expect designs like peacock feathers and golden leaves with silk embroidery. There’s a collection of jute bags for gifting, too. You can pick assorted gift combos with 10 mobile pouches or handbags. Bags are priced from INR 150.

You will find gorgeous pooja utilities here. The gift boxes are truly must-haves, finished with oxidised German silver and chrome plated coating. They are priced from INR 150 and are handpainted. They also make for great gifting options. Head to this store to get unique and budget home decor items.