A Spoon Of Ghee In Paruppu Podi & Gongura Rice From This Restaurant Will Melt Your Senses

If you come from a typical Tamil Brahmin or as we now call it Tambram family, you would be well versed with paruppu podi sadam and appalam. A favourite in many households, this one is hard to find in Chennai, unless you go to an Andhra restaurant. Not anymore though, as we found this hidden gem at Aghraharam restaurant at Thousand Lights. A small outlet, this restaurant has a lot of options for breakfast and dinner. Ghee Idly, Fried Idly, Kichidi (only breakfast), different varieties of dosa, it's a proper South Indian fare waiting to be devoured. But it is their combos that sell like hotcakes - Gongura Rice, Ghee Sambar Rice, Lemon Rice, Dal Chawal, and Veg Pulao and Ghee Podi Rice which is our favourite. It tastes just like how it is made at home with a pinch of ghee. The rice comes with crispy deep fried aloo that goes perfectly with the rice. And to top it off, you also get a masala vadai. If you are mad about rasam, then go for their Rasam Rice combo. We realised how that one spoon ghee in the rasam rice can make hearts melt. They also have quick lunch options and full-blown meals like Special Thali, Unlimited Meals, and Mini Meals. For dessert, they have options you have Pooran Poli, Shahi Tudka, and Gulab Jamun.