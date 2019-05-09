Going For A Drive? If The Hunger Pangs Are Catching Up To You Then Head To These 10 Best Restaurants In ECR

ECR is amazing for many reasons. In addition to the fancy resorts and scenic private beaches, ECR also offers some of the finest restaurants in the city. Rustic, cosy or classy. Couples, stags or gangs, take your pick from these romantic restaurants in ECR and make your drive down a memorable one. Here's is the LBB guide to then 10 best restaurants in ECR.
ECR is amazing for many reasons. In addition to the fancy resorts and scenic private beaches, ECR also offers some of the finest restaurants in the city. Rustic, cosy or classy. Couples, stags or gangs, take your pick from these romantic restaurants in ECR and make your drive down a memorable one. Here's is the LBB guide to then 10 best restaurants in ECR.
Kipling Cafe
We like to call it a magical date spot! Breezy outdoors, white cabanas with candles lighting up space in the evenings and an attached bar, Kipling Cafe offers just the right vibe for a cosy hangout. They even have a small rooftop from where you can see the beach and an indoor seating arrangement for when the weather is not being so kind. Their menu offers a fine mix of Thai, Continental, Mediterranean and Punjabi food along with some great cocktails to wash it all down.
It is open from 12 pm to 11 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Upper Deck
Upper Deck at Vivanta By Taj Fisherman’s Cove captures the essence of romantic time beautifully. Now, this beach facing restaurant is called fine dining for all the right reasons. With mouth-watering delicacies, private cabanas and the wind blowing in your face, you can spend some quality time with your fam or bae here. They even have full bar access and a menu offering Italian, continental and french delicacies. Let's not forget their juicy big burgers!
It is open from 4 pm to 10:45 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Tryst Cafe
Tryst Cafe has a very homely feel. A bungalow turned restaurant, this cafe offers delectable continental food, sinful desserts and one of a kind healthy food. You can even take small walks to the beach between courses, sit indoors or even outdoors under the there. Best is their breakfast meal that you must head for. Or what say, a brunch?
It is open from 9:30 am to 10 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
L’Attitude 49
A multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant, L’Attitude 49 has some gorgeous views to offer. With elegant white decor set across green lawns overlooking the ocean, it can make your fantasies about dining under starry skies a reality. Sit on the deck and you’ve got yourself the perfect recipe for a magical night, not to forget the scrumptious seafood and local delights! Not only do we love the sea breeze on the all-white interiors but also their delightful Singaporean, Thai, Malaysian and other Asian cuisine options.
It is open from 7:30 am to 11:30 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Bay View
Another fine dining place at Vivanta by Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Bay View presents a chance to dine alongside the beautiful ocean while gorging on some fresh seafood with your special one. The rustic decor and open-air set up further adds to the beauty of the ambience. The best part is their take on spices with their South Indian and Andhra cuisine options. Their Kovalam Fish Curry and Thyme Grilled Pork Chops are also worth giving a shot!
It is open from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and 7:30 pm to 10:45 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Pelican Deck
Pelican Deck will appeal to all your five senses. The lighting here in the evenings makes dining there all the more special. The menu is European-themed with an active barbeque counter, so you and fam can enjoy a hearty meal here while listening to the sound of waves crashing and a have a great time!
it is open from 7 pm to 11 pm while they are closed on Mondays.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Melting Pot - Market Cafe
Located inside Intercontinental Chennai Resort in Mahabalipuram is the Melting Pot - Market Cafe. With both indoor and outdoor seating, you will be feeling the sea breeze while dining by the pool. The pool is technically not one you can jump in to but has floating lotus, platforms with palm trees and even the deck on which you can sit. Their speciality? Their brunch serving North Indian, South Indian and Continental options. They even have a fully stocked bar.
It is open from 6:30 am to 11:30 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Hub At ECR
What's the fun of sharing if not for pizzas? Hub At ECR serves some saucy thin crust ones. Lit with lanterns against brick walls and trippy art up on the wall, it comes with a bar attached serving some yum cocktails. They serve some sinful kebabs, pasta and burgers along with a few North Indian and South Indian finger foods. They also rock their fish dishes! Don't forget to gulp it down with a pint of chilled beer.
It is open from 12 pm to 11 pm along with happy hours from 7 pm to 11 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
ECR Dhaba
Now, what's a drive without no roadside delight? ECR Dhaba will treat your tongue and senses with their buttery meals and green gardens. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. The outdoor seating has a thatched roof to give the shade to those who want to take in the salty breeze. the place also comes with a kiddy area to keep your kids occupied. Let's not forget their North Indian, South Indian and the best of the lot, seafood treats. If you want to keep it on the low, then just order up a few butter naans and gorge it down with butter chicken. Classic Combo!
It is open from 12 pm to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 11 pm.
Tao Of Peng
An Asian delight in the city. Located at Intercontinental Chennai in Mahabalipuram, Tao Of Peng is an epitome of Pan-Asian fine dining. With glittering seating, cosy lights and humongous wooden chandelier in the middle, it has some green views to kill for. You can enjoy Japanese, Thai and Chinese delights. Vegetarians, if have been looking to taste Tofu then no better place than this. Apart from that, don't forget to start your meal with their moist dumplings.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
