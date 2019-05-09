Going For A Drive? If The Hunger Pangs Are Catching Up To You Then Head To These 10 Best Restaurants In ECR

We like to call it a magical date spot! Breezy outdoors, white cabanas with candles lighting up space in the evenings and an attached bar, Kipling Cafe offers just the right vibe for a cosy hangout. They even have a small rooftop from where you can see the beach and an indoor seating arrangement for when the weather is not being so kind. Their menu offers a fine mix of Thai, Continental, Mediterranean and Punjabi food along with some great cocktails to wash it all down.

It is open from 12 pm to 11 pm.