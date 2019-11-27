Fitness Studio To Co-Working & Event Spaces, This Sustainable Property In Anna Nagar Offers Everything

A 10-minute walk from the Anna Nagar Metro Station, Antispot is a modern-looking event and co-working space tucked along Anna Nagar's I-Block. A three-storey property, this place is fully solar-powered and built from only sustainable materials. We love how every corner of the space has been paid a lot of attention, offering the best of sustainability while also meeting all your basic requirements.

Bunker is the first part of the space we saw. Offering a training as well as a conference room, this space can comfortably accommodate up to fifty people in total. Antispot also offers an air-conditioned dance and yoga studio with a seating capacity of about 35 people. You can sign up for regular dance and yoga classes for kids and adults here or event rent out the space for workshops and sangeet practices.

If you're looking to host events and exhibitions, you can take a look at Antispot's event space on the first floor, which comes with interesting lighting structures that can be adjusted to suit the mood of the event, air-conditioners and sound-proofing materials for hosting concerts and musical performances. This space can also be set up to function as an art-gallery, host pop-ups, training sessions and more.

Love outdoor spaces? Antispot also has two serene terrace spaces lined with lush green plants on all the four sides that can be rented for family gatherings and workshops. One is spread across 1350 square feet and comes with a waterfall, adding to the tranquillity of the space and can be used to host yoga, meditation classes and even masterclasses. The other space is spread across 1450 square feet and comes with community tables. The whole building draws power from solar panels, has Wifi connectivity, with the terrace spaces also equipped to conduct events comfortably even when it's raining.