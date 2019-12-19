Be Surrounded By Thousands Of Books At This Hidden Book Store

You must have passed this place a 100 times but probably gave it a blind eye. Let us break the bubble for you. Located on CP Ramasamy Road, Asia Book Point is like an underground mystery (literally), because you have to enter and take the stairs that go down. And once you do that, welcome to a huge godown-like looking space that just has bookshelves with books piled up as far as the eye can see.

You can find pretty much every category here - fiction, non-fiction, academic, travel, tourism, science-fiction, finance and accounting, and graphic novels. Are you a comic buff? Find a treasure trove of Marvel and DC comics like Planet Hulk, Extremis, and Superman: New Krypton (2009). And there's a separate shelf with just dictionaries for all those grammar nazis.

We love their fiction section, it’s got books by a variety of authors like Agatha Christie, Patricia Highsmith, Sarah MacLean, J.K. Rowling, Zadie Smith, and Arthur C. Clarke. The plethora of options will leave you confused and there's literally something for everyone at this store.

We found books like The Witch Hunter, Black Arrow, One Night In Milan, and Snapshot starting INR 150. We love their mystery collection which has popular books like Gone Girl, Lethal White, and The Girl On The Train. There are also many lesser-known books like The Second Horseman and Beneath The Skin. We found The Rule Of Four, known to be the ultimate puzzle book and that is often compared with The Da Vinci Code. All these books are in great condition and are unused books, and if you have a specific book in mind, tell the salesperson and they will try to source it for you!