Sweet Tooth Alert: Bookmark These Dessert Places The Next Time You're In Pondy!

Started by Adriano Natalini, an Italian businessman, this place justifies that Italians do take their ice creams very seriously! Freshly made, rich and creamy, the ice creams here have a very natural taste and start from just INR 40! No, really. The flavours are quite exquisite too, ranging from Buongiorno (milk, chocolate, and caramel), Stracciatella (milk and chocolate) and Amarena (milk and red cherry), to Chilli Chocolate, Irish Cream and Amaretto (milk, roasted almond, and almond liquor).

You can also find some refreshing seasonal flavours like jackfruit, watermelon, litchi, strawberry and even ice apple (locally known as nungu)! We bet you wouldn't be able to stop with one!



