Whether you’re new to the city or namma ooru, hanging out comes naturally to us. With so many cafes, beaches, pubs, libraries, namma Chennai chance-e-illa! If you’re looking for fun places to hang out with your gang, look no further. Here is our specially curated list of hangout spots in the city.
Eat, Drink, Read & Chill With Your Buddies At The Best Hangout Places In Chennai
Whether you’re new to the city or namma ooru, hanging out comes naturally to us. With so many cafes, beaches, pubs, libraries, namma Chennai chance-e-illa! If you’re looking for fun places to hang out with your gang, look no further. Here is our specially curated list of hangout spots in the city.
Elliot’s Beach
Sun and sand (and lots of water), there’s nothing like grabbing a beer and chilling by Elliot’s beach with your gang. A street stacked up with cafes, coffee places, and food courts, Elliot’s beach is one of the best hangout places in Chennai. Don't forget to check out these awesome street food options while at Besant Nagar or Elliot's beach.
Writer’s Cafe
Writer’s Cafe has become a hub for Chennaiites to hang out and chill. With their wide range of books, calming decor, and pocket-friendly food, Writer’s Cafe is a great place to hangout with friends and family. Besides Writer's Cafe, these cafes make for fun hangout places!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Express Avenue
If hanging out at malls is your thing, Express Avenue’s got a bunch of stores, restaurants and activities to keep you occupied. While there are several great malls in Chennai, this one remains a favourite, thanks to their convenient location (it’s just stones throw away from Sathyam Cinemas which has a bowling alley and a bunch of gaming zones). Here's a list of fun things to do other than shopping while at EA.
10 Downing Street
For those looking to down some shots and sing karaoke, 10 D in T Nagar is perfect. They’ve got that downtown vibe and their food and drink combos are worth the trip. Also, who can pass off the opportunity of seeing their friends doing drunk-karaoke? For the best bars in Chennai, click here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
DakshinaChitra
Hang out in little village facades inspired by architecture across South India at DakshinaChitra. Located on East Coast Road, DakshinChitra is the perfect hangout place if you want to get away from the city traffic. If you want to pack a picnic, go ahead, as this is one of the best picnic spots in the city.
Chetpet Eco Park
Abundant in nature - trees, a lake, and walking and jogging area, this massive eco-park in Chetpet is a great hangout place in Chennai frequented by many. From sitting under the trees and having an existential crisis to feeding ducks, you can do everything here. If you love parks, check out the best parks in Chennai.
Anna Cenetary Library
You’ve hit the jackpot at Anna Cenetary Library if you’re looking for quiet hangout places in Chennai. This library is a haven for bibliophiles looking to unwind with a book with (or without) friends. Pick books from a wide variety of genres, read, and discuss (in whispers) at Anna Cenetary Library. If books and libraries are your jam, check out these best libraries in Chennai.
Did we miss something? Tell us in the comments! Or click here to recommend.
Comments (0)