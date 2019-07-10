Nothing Better Than Crispy Yet Melting Bites With The Best Homemade Cookies In Chennai

With their crazy themes and range of desserts, we would be ethically wrong to not include Sugar Base Studio in Porur in this list. They have a range of handcrafted and designer bakes which includes a collection of cookies as well! From plain butter cookies and ragi cookies, they have interesting fillings as well. Their recent Game Of Thrones collections also features a number of cookies filled with different types of filling from raspberry to blueberry to represent the houses in GoT. They also shape out their cookies in shape of cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck! Visit their store or get a delivery home with prices for two at INR 500.