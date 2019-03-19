Learn How To Defend Yourself At The Best Self Defence Classes In Chennai

If you’re unfamiliar with Krav Maga, worry not, you will be taught everything from the very beginning. Krav Maga is a form of combat devised by the Israeli army and has found its way into Chennai. The main thing about Krav Maga is how to protect yourself on the street. For those women who take public transport and travel alone late at night, this one’s for you - learn how to kick butt, being mentally strong, and igniting your Unagi (awareness of the threat).

