Learn How To Defend Yourself At The Best Self Defence Classes In Chennai
Whether you work late and want to learn some moves for self-defense for safety, or even to get fit, these are some of the best self-defense classes which will strengthen your body and stamina while protecting yourself from creeps.
SKAPE
Short for Shorei-kan Assault Prevention & Evasion, SKAPE is filled with self-defense moves designed for Indian conditions and factors. You don’t need to be inherently fit or have any previous experience as these techniques are practical, simple, and can be used in sudden-threat situations. The best part is that you can perform these moves in all kinds of clothing right from a nine yards sari to a dress.
Krav Maga
If you’re unfamiliar with Krav Maga, worry not, you will be taught everything from the very beginning. Krav Maga is a form of combat devised by the Israeli army and has found its way into Chennai. The main thing about Krav Maga is how to protect yourself on the street. For those women who take public transport and travel alone late at night, this one’s for you - learn how to kick butt, being mentally strong, and igniting your Unagi (awareness of the threat).
Xtreme Fight Club
Located in Virugambakkam, Xtreme Fight Club is an MMA School which specializes in Functional Fitness, Boxing, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jujitsu and Self Defence. You will be coached on immediate reflexes, how to respond to violent situations (including hostage situation), and unarmed combat and ground tactics.
Combat Kinetics
Combat Kinetics’ lessons combine fitness and self-defense to equip students with better endurance. Their lesson plans include traditional martial arts, Krav Maga, basic survival tactics, and Special Forces unarmed CQC moves. They also offer free trials so you can figure out if it’s for you.
Golden Light Martial Arts
Learn self-defense from some of the best coaches at Golden Light Martial Art, which has secured the first National Kickboxing Championship. This academy is for people of all ages, and the self-defense moves are designed in a specific way so older people can increase their agility and movement.
Toneez Fitness
Toneez Fitness in Nanganallur conducts regular self-defense classes where they teach set moves to overpower a perpetrator during a showdown. Right from fast moves to psychological tactics, learn where to hit the hardest at Toneez.
