Shake A Leg At This Dance Studio That Specialses in Jazz Dance Form!

There are enough and more dance studios in the city that teach you freestyle, zumba, and Bollywood. But have you ever wanted to try your luck at jazz? The stylish dance form needs a lot of mentoring and coaching. And who better than Balaji Badrinarayan to give you that? Balaji started Spin Dance Studio at Kilpauk, a few years ago. Now, there are two more branches and one more opening at RK Salai in April.

After six years of rigorous training, Balaji earned his certification from CTSD (The Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing). It was his idea to start his own dance school that taught different dance styles. From jazz, ballet, contemporary, zumba, Bollywood, and freestyle, Spin makes you spin on different genres. They also regularly hold workshops featuring celebrities, and collaborations such as with the Shiamak Davar Dance School.

Each class has about 25 students who range from three year olds to 60 year olds. . The starting range for the classes is INR 1,500.

Their annual dance show just took place with dance students performing a range of styles. annual show celebrates the talents of hundreds of students and is one that is looked forward to.