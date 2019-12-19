Gardens Or Patios - Give Your Outdoors A Makeover With Furniture From This Store

Take a step out of your living room and you'll find a whole new world that awaits. That's what we felt when we went to Ellements! Located in Kotturpuram, this store deals with selling premium furniture for your patio, garden and poolside. They have products ranging from outdoor dining, outdoor seating and balcony furnishings to garden seating, grills, poolside furniture and outdoor beddings.

Want to fancy up your garden filled with greens and flowers? Ellements has some pretty collection of wooden and fabric seatings. You can choose your options from weaved chairs and tables to clothed ones. If you want a boho feel, opt for hammocks and swings.The prices for these start at INR 2000. You can go for garden umbrellas too that come with interchangeable fabrics.

Got no garden or poolside? Well, decorate your balcony instead! Deck up a centre table and a couch to enjoy that twilight air. Ellements has the colourful options of fabrics and cushion to add to your furniture, as well! You can choose different sizes for your centre table as well as the shape of the tabletop. Prices for these start at INR 10000. Have an outdoor bar of your own or plan a barbeque party in your backyard. They have got the furniture to supply for it.