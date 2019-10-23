Chennai Citi Centre Mall is Mylapore may not be the first mall you think of when it comes to shopping. But it has definitely got a few pointers that warrant a visit. The first one is obviously its proximity to the beach and the stunning views it offers of the cityscape from its rooftop. Its interiors are a sight to marvel at too. And while you're at it, you can also indulge in some fun activities. Check out this list of fun things to do at Chennai Citi Centre to have a good time.
Movies To Spas: Fun Things To Do
Pamper Yourself At YLG Salon
After a nice walk at the beach, head to YLG in Chennai Citi Centre for a good pampering sesh. From quick fixes to elaborate hair and facial spas, you could spend hours here, reeling into a soothing space and having a good time on your own or with your squad.
Check Out Kidoos Fun Park
Relive Your Childhood At Fun City
Remember Hit The Mole as a child? Fun City in Chennai Citi Centre has its own variation by the name of Fright Night where you have to hit each of the popping moles coming out of the holes. That and a lot of fun, arcade games. There is also a small and compact carousel for kids, Hit The Hoop basketball games, a 'Soft Play' for kids and more. Head there with you tiny tots and have a blast!
Watch A Movie At INOX
Movies! Yes, if you're keen on whiling away a few hours without strolling around, you can always grab a tub of popcorn and watch your favourite movies at INOX in Chennai Citi Centre. The place is not too crowded, and that means you don't have to wait too long to get your food or your tickets. Just peaceful movie watching and chilling.
Get On The Relaxi-Taxi At Good Feel
Chilling at malls can be tiring, with the only thing you wishing for is a good massage after it all, isn't it? Guess what? You don't even have to leave Chennai Citi Centre for this. Just head to the third floor of the mall, and you will find Good Feel, a massage chair kiosk, offering chair massage packages ranging from INR 60 to INR 120. Budget, relaxing and no-fuss, we can't think of a better alternative to unwind after some tiresome shopping in the mall.
