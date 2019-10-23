Movies To Spas: Fun Things To Do

Chennai Citi Centre Mall is Mylapore may not be the first mall you think of when it comes to shopping. But it has definitely got a few pointers that warrant a visit. The first one is obviously its proximity to the beach and the stunning views it offers of the cityscape from its rooftop. Its interiors are a sight to marvel at too. And while you're at it, you can also indulge in some fun activities. Check out this list of fun things to do at Chennai Citi Centre to have a good time.