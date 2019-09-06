More Than Just Awesome Desserts! We're Loving The New La Chocolate Lounge

La Chocolate has been wooing people with its incredible cakes (that are all surprisingly eggless), but now we found another reason to visit this place. The new and prettily done La Chocolate in Egmore has more than just desserts. Sitting amidst ivory and floral decor and under the glow of vintage chandeliers, you can now relish a full five-course meal here, thanks to its new food menu.

Multicuisine and vegetarian, we love how La Chocolate's menu is fancy but also retains comfort food options like pizzas, pastas, fries and burgers. Cold soups, appetisers, breakfast options like waffles and pancakes and Tandoori delights - you have a lot to choose from. For the love of mushrooms, we tried their Truffle scented mushroom soup and just loved how rich and creamy it was. Perfectly seasoned, this really opened up our palate to move on to some appetisers.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls with sweet chilli garlic dip and Caesar salad with thin cheese flakes were real stunners. Offering some crisp and bite and a creamy after taste, we were thrilled with this combo. But if you're keen on fried and cheesy, you can opt for onion rings, nachos, mozzarella sticks and more. The main course options at La Chocolate range from proper North Indian to Italian and Desi Chinese. We felt like having something spicy and so opted for their Chilli Garlic Zoodles that come with zucchini noodles and bell peppers. Steaming hot and super colourful, this one totally hit the spot!

What also caught our attention were the naan options here. From Sheermal to Gilafi butter, the line up here is exciting as it's hard to find these in the South. La Chocolate also has some fusion dishes like Cheela Cannelloni and dishes like Maghmour that comes with peppers, chickpea stew and basil risotto, which we're definitely coming back for. However, we ended our meal for the day with their classic Galaxy pastry that is all layers of awesome chocolatiness and pan shots for a change of flavour. But you can definitely opt for sundaes, crepes, baked yoghurt and fudges from their counter - it's dessert heaven after all.