OMG! Bangalore’s Bike Taxi Company Rapido Is Zooming In Chennai & We Can’t Handle(bar) It!

Bangalore-based bike taxi firm Rapido has been there for quite a while in namma Chennai. For those of you who are wondering ‘bike taxi, huh?’, Rapido is India’s bike taxi - this means getting to places on a bike. They provide shower caps (for when it rains), helmets and make it much faster to navigate through the chaotic lanes of Nungambakkam and T Nagar.



Taking into account women’s safety, Rapido had even announced a ‘call masking system’ to protect women customers’ mobile numbers being shared with the riders and to prevent misuse of contact information. You just have to download the Rapido app and book the ride like how you book any other app taxis.

If you have a bike then you can even opt to be a Rapido Captain wherein you can earn some money by giving people a ride around the city using your bike. You just have to register through the app. You can book this ride through the Rapido "Pool" option on the app. BTW girls, you can register with a bike as well to be a Rapido captain. The rides cost INR 5 per hour, isn't that a steal?