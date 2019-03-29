Work Won’t Feel Like Work Anymore, Thanks To This Super Aesthetic Co-Working Space At VR Mall

Is work bogging you down? We bet you’ll feel differently if you work out of The Hive, a new co-working space at VR Mall. The Hive has come to Chennai after their successful stints at Mumbai and Bangalore, and we love the Pinteresty vibes.

The one thing that people seem to applaud and agree upon is the look and feel of The Hive. Spread across 20,000 sq ft, the space is buzzing with energy and inspiring minds every moment. Green walls, comfy chairs, vintage lights, The Hive is all kinds of awesome! The Hive has used double height ceilings through mezzanine sections to make it a multi-level space. The architecture ensures there are several nooks and corners, lockers, and even snooker tables and an amphitheater.

We love that there’s ample natural light during the day, something most closed spaces lack. With board rooms, pantry, and the cabins receiving this light, it doesn't feel like a cold, closed-off space. The Athangudi tiled walls surely make this adds the spirit of namma Chennai to this co-working space. Also, the best part is the names of the rooms named after historic dynasties - Chola, Chera, Pandya, and Pallava. The Hive, combined with their fresh coffee and everyday office banter makes it the perfect co-working space in Chennai.