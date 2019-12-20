There Is An Elegant Event Space Hidden In Chennai Citi Centre And We Have All The Deets!

Roaming around the old Chennai Citi Centre in Mylapore, we came across an event space right next to Inox. The Ivy Room on the second floor is as pretty and spacious as it can get. The golden lit signboard welcomes you into the space with several leather black couches to lounge on. The room is divided into two floors with leafy tendrils painted across the pillars that hold the floors. As you climb the stairs, the second floor features a semicircular arc of a window covered with colourful stained glass. When the sunlight falls on it, the room almost lights up like a kaleidoscope! It's like the fairyland in Tinkerbell!

The ceiling features several dangling lanterns as well as a huge 'date' like structure which lights up from within. As for the seating capacity, The Ivy Room can accommodate up to fifty to sixty people at once. Whether you want to host corporate parties or school workshops, they will provide you with necessary equipment such as chairs, mats and projectors. This place has already hosted a sculpture making workshop and several birthday parties for kids. The entire space is air-conditioned too.

The venue costs about INR 25,000 for five hours. The exit from Inox cinemas is through a glass-covered swirling staircase that has been constructed in the same space as The Ivy Room. The prettiness of it is simply mind-blowing! Behind the staircase, there is also a green cloth couch with plants covering the sides where you can relax while your kids are engaged in the workshops. There is also a small washroom and a handwash with a mirror under the staircase. You can totally host a lunch party here too!