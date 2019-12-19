This Place Has Got Delicious Waffles & Bubble Tea

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Bubble Bee

Anna Nagar, Chennai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Diamond Plaza, Shop 995-P, 12th Main Road, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Bubble Bee in Anna Nagar has a peaceful atmosphere and delicious waffles. They've got bubble cone, where the bubble waffle is wrapped like a cone with ice cream and toppings (it's gonna take some time to figure out how to start eating it since it's huge, at least for me). My personal favourite was snow white waffle and sea breeze bubble tea. You can also personalise and make your own bubble waffle. They've also got outdoor seating arrangements. This is a great place to spend some time with yourself, maybe with a book. Also, a great place to go with bae.

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Dessert Parlours

Bubble Bee

Anna Nagar, Chennai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Diamond Plaza, Shop 995-P, 12th Main Road, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default