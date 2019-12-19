This Place Has Got Delicious Waffles & Bubble Tea

Bubble Bee in Anna Nagar has a peaceful atmosphere and delicious waffles. They've got bubble cone, where the bubble waffle is wrapped like a cone with ice cream and toppings (it's gonna take some time to figure out how to start eating it since it's huge, at least for me). My personal favourite was snow white waffle and sea breeze bubble tea. You can also personalise and make your own bubble waffle. They've also got outdoor seating arrangements. This is a great place to spend some time with yourself, maybe with a book. Also, a great place to go with bae.