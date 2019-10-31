Lights, Food And Kisses - Head To The Best Romantic Restaurants In ECR For Your Date Night

The evening breeze, dreamy city lights and the green lawn sums up what Samasa at Turyaa Chennai has to offer. Along with that, they have private cabanas, indoor as well as outdoor seating and our favourite, lounge chairs by the pool on the rooftop! They have full bar access along with several Meditteranean and Italian delights to choose from. It is perfect for that city skyline proposal! The place is open from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Click here to know more about the best restaurants on ECR.