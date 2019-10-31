Dim lights, little smiles, breezy nights and some soulful tunes to go, could you ask for a better time with bae? Well, of course, you could. After all, no date is complete without some good bites. Along the East Coast Road, you can find a some of the prettiest, soulful restaurants where you and bae can head for some "alone" time. Check out this list of the best romantic restaurants in ECR and make the magic happen!
Lights, Food And Kisses - Head To The Best Romantic Restaurants In ECR For Your Date Night
Kipling Cafe
Breezy outdoors, twisting fairy lights, white cabanas and an attached bar, date night couldn't get better at the Kipling Cafe. They have a rooftop place if you want a view by the beach or you can have a cosy indoor candlelight dinner as well. They offer Thai, Continental as well as North Indian delicacies to choose from. They are open from 12 am to 11 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Upper Deck
Fining dining facing the beach matches perfectly with a long red dress and a tuxedo at Upper Deck restaurant in Taj Fisherman's Cove. With full bar access along with a menu offering French, Italian and other continental delights, your date night will be complete under their private cabanas. They have candlelight arrangements as well. They are open from 4 pm to 10:45 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
L'Attitude 49
Sprawling green lawns and sea breeze whistling over the white walls of L'Attitude 49 has some dreamy date views to offer. You can dine under the starry night sky overlooking the ocean with a menu offering Thai, Malaysian and many South Indian cuisines. The all-white interiors make Aphrodite shower her Greek blessings on you! The place is open from 7:30 am to 11 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Bay View
If you enjoy the ocean then dine by the ocean at Bay View! The sunsets, some bites and abe's smile provides everything to spark up your romance. They offer spicy and delectable South Indian and Andhra food. Their seafood is worth all the money! They are open from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and 7:30 pm to 10:45 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Pelican Deck
Craving some barbeque by the view? Head to Pelican Deck for a cosy date night. As you sit by on the rooftop facing the ocean under the candlelight with your bae, you will be treated with some aromatic meaty treats. You can hear some soulful tunes playing in the background or relish the sound of sea waves in the background. The place is open from 7 pm to 11 pm except on Mondays.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Samasa - Turyaa Chennai
The evening breeze, dreamy city lights and the green lawn sums up what Samasa at Turyaa Chennai has to offer. Along with that, they have private cabanas, indoor as well as outdoor seating and our favourite, lounge chairs by the pool on the rooftop! They have full bar access along with several Meditteranean and Italian delights to choose from. It is perfect for that city skyline proposal! The place is open from 7 pm to 11 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
