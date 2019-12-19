Hike & Chill By This Waterfall Just 45 Minutes From Chennai

Wondering where to go for your next weekend getaway? Head to Tada Falls, located in Chittoor District. Sounds far, but it’s just an hour away from city limits and is on the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Adventure lovers, you can park your vehicles and trek up 20 km, where you will get an incredible view of the city. This is a great way to combine fitness and fun, so get your gang together and go! If you pack sandwiches, you can put out a blanket and make it a picnic. As you trek, you will see areas divided into Base Camps, this is good for direction. There are a few streams to soak your feet in, and there’s a Shiva temple to explore, too. There’s a bigger pool where you can swim.



You can get to Tada Falls via buses (starting from Koyambedu) and trains (heading to Sullurpeta from Chennai Central), but if you want to make it a road trip, fire up your car and drive via Redhills on NH-5, and Tada town is located approximately 60 km away. The best time to visit it before March and after July.