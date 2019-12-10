It's the time of the year for Santa to fly in from the North Pole bearing gifts and sweets! We found a list of places in Chennai where you and your little ones can meet him. Remember to be on the good list and tell him what you want for Christmas!
Take Your Little Ones To These Places To Meet Santa In Chennai! Ho Ho Ho!
Phoenix Market City
Phoenix Market City is one of the most entertaining malls to visit in Chennai. With hip shops and regular events being organised, here is where you can find Santa during Christmas. Make your way to the Toys R Us at the lower ground floor or head to the foyer, where you could find him handing out candies and taking selfies! We also recommend that you look under the large Christmas tree at the main atrium.
Express Avenue
A large, well-decorated Christmas tree is set-up every Christmas at Express Avenue. The central atrium is filled with Christmassy lights and stickers along with our man of the hour, Santa Claus. Take the kids to EA, to witness the elaborate decoration and celebrate the holiday with music, candies and unforgettable moments with father Christmas.
VR Mall
Annai Velankanni Church
Every year during Christmas, it's a thiruvizha at the Annai Velankanni Church! The mid-night Christmas eve service is attended by hundreds of people and Christmas day is celebrated with treats and joy! Here is where you'll certainly find Santa on Christmas day, handing out treats and spreading joy to the kids. Be sure to also check out other churches in Chennai, to visit during Christmas.
VGP Universal Kingdom
Located at ECR, this whimsical amusement park is filled with bumper cars, rides, roller coaster, water sports and live entertainment. If there's a good chance to meet Santa in Chennai, then it has be here! If you plan to visit the VGP Universal Kingdom during Christmas, it's all about fun and entertainment. You might do a little more than just meet Santa, as he will join you on rides, take pictures and accompany you around the park! Click here to know about the theme parks in Chennai.
Comments (0)