Take Your Little Ones To These Places To Meet Santa In Chennai! Ho Ho Ho!

Located at ECR, this whimsical amusement park is filled with bumper cars, rides, roller coaster, water sports and live entertainment. If there's a good chance to meet Santa in Chennai, then it has be here! If you plan to visit the VGP Universal Kingdom during Christmas, it's all about fun and entertainment. You might do a little more than just meet Santa, as he will join you on rides, take pictures and accompany you around the park! Click here to know about the theme parks in Chennai.