Stuff Dreams Are Made Of: This Shop Sells Alcohol At Wholesale Rates

Modern Wines is a wholesale wine shop that’ll help you throw that party of the year. The standard percentage of discount they offer is anything from 10 to 25 per cent. A Charosa that usually cost INR 750 will cost you INR 700 here, Chandon Brut whose market price is INR 1,658 will cost INR 1,191. If you’re throwing a beer sun downer or a match screening, you’ll get a crate of Kingfisher for INR 1,493 and Bira at INR 2,520. Fratelli Shiraz comes at INR 485 and a bottle of Glen Livet INR 6,000. Ladies, they have a separate lane for women and are extremely helpful when it comes to choosing a particular brand or wine selection. You can unabashedly walk in here and pick up your poison at cheaper rates.