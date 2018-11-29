Head To Dapoli For Serene Beaches And To Catch Glimpses Of The Beautiful Dolphins

Dapoli offers a perfect hideout from the popular and the well-known, as its stretch of beaches along the Konkan coast still enjoy a virgin status, so far untouched by the tourists. From the Dabhol stretch via Ladghar, Karde up to Kelshi, the beaches form a long, straight stretch separated by the tiny creeks, and what we call a coastal adventure walk.

The coastal town of Dapoli offers the tourists a way to isolate themselves from the city life as the untouched beaches remain the most fascinating part of the town.

Apart from the obvious glaring serene beaches, Dapoli offers its visitors a way to connect to the mystical creatures that are Dolphins. That’s right, Dapoli is known for dolphin watching, mostly early in the mornings as most of the beaches there will offer this service. Though we do think the best time to visit this town would be between September and February, however, one can plan a getaway throughout the year. Barring monsoon, owing to heavy rainfall and the high sea levels.