If you, like us, love to head to clean and beautiful beaches far away from the maddening crowd, head to Dapoli for a stretch of beaches and to get that perfect tan on. Oh, and did we say you can also spot dolphins?
Head To Dapoli For Serene Beaches And To Catch Glimpses Of The Beautiful Dolphins
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Dapoli offers a perfect hideout from the popular and the well-known, as its stretch of beaches along the Konkan coast still enjoy a virgin status, so far untouched by the tourists. From the Dabhol stretch via Ladghar, Karde up to Kelshi, the beaches form a long, straight stretch separated by the tiny creeks, and what we call a coastal adventure walk.
The coastal town of Dapoli offers the tourists a way to isolate themselves from the city life as the untouched beaches remain the most fascinating part of the town.
Apart from the obvious glaring serene beaches, Dapoli offers its visitors a way to connect to the mystical creatures that are Dolphins. That’s right, Dapoli is known for dolphin watching, mostly early in the mornings as most of the beaches there will offer this service. Though we do think the best time to visit this town would be between September and February, however, one can plan a getaway throughout the year. Barring monsoon, owing to heavy rainfall and the high sea levels.
Pro-Tip
Our picks of the beaches to hit up in Dapoli include Karde, Ladhgar, Harnai and Dabhol. Karde beach {14 kms from the Dapoli bus depot} is a tranquil white sand beach which is adjoined with the Murud Harnai beach. It is a delightful place for taking a dip in the sea {be weary of the rock though}. Ladhgar, on the other hand, is known for catching some of the most breathtaking sunset views. Ladhgar is also hugely popular due to its water sports which include parasailing, water scooters and more.
Dapoli is an all-round package with its umpteen sightseeing options like the temples and the Panhalekaji, Budhist Caves. Panhalekaji may intrigue anyone who’s looking to explore a bit of cultural history as well.
Comments (0)