Tolkiendils, There's A Hobbit-Themed Cafe In Koramangala And It Looks Straight Out Of The Shire

Yes, there's a bit of Middle-Earth in Bangalore and it's in Koramangala. Aptly dubbed The Hobbit Cafe, the cafe is inspired by the houses of the Dwarves in The Shire. Complete with those big round doors and windows, lots of green inside, and wait for it, Cirth symbols painted over the walls and ceilings. It's truly like stepping into a the world created by the great JRR Tolkien. There's even exposed brick walls and one side of the cafe that with curved ceilings, just like Bilbo Baggins' home. But that's not all, the staff is made up of people with dwarfism. Yes, the cafe is a way to give opportunities for such people, so that they can earn a livelihood without being discriminated in society. Masterstroke we say. The menu is a bit of everything including regular cafe fare as well as some special Hobbit-themed dishes.

